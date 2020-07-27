NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reports Q2 results after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $1.81B in revenue, $0.86 EPS, 47.9% gross margin, and 18.8% operating margin.

NXP guided $1.7-1.9B in revenue, 47-49% gross margin, and 16.6-21.3% operating margin. The company attributed the weak gross margin forecast to lower revenues and running internal fabs at 50% utilization.

Q2 segment guidance: Automotive, down 30% Y/Y and down high-20% range Q/Q; Industrial & IoT, up low single digits Y/Y and up mid-single digits Q/Q; Mobile, down mid-teens range Y/Y and up low single digits Q/Q; Comm. Infra. & Other, down in the mid-teens range Y/Y and up mid-single digits Q/Q.

Q2 segment consensus estimates: Automotive, $689.5M; Industrial & IoT, $381.5M; Mobile, $258.2M; Comm. Infra. & Other, $429.7M. .

Last quarter: NXP reported sequential revenue losses across all segments and year-over-year declines in Automotive and Communication Infrastructure. NXP blamed the declines on automotive OEMs initiating pandemic-related shutdowns and order push-outs from both industrial and mobile customers.

Dig deeper: NXPI's Q1 earnings call transcript includes the Q2 segment guidance and some cautious statements about Q3.

Previously: NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020 Earnings Preview (July 26, 2020)