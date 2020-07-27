By the end of 2020, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) will review all existing business activities related to coal power in Europe and the U.S. regarding clients' diversification programs.

Review in Asia will start in 2022.

Also, it will no longer finance any new oil and gas projects in the Arctic region or oil sands projects, effective immediately.

The policy covers financing as well as capital market transactions.

Previously, DB had set a three-year target of reducing its loan exposures to coal-fired power plants by 20%, a goal it achieved at the end of 2019.

