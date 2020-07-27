Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCPK:RRTS) announces that the company intends to effectuate a spin-off of Ascent Global Logistics as a stock dividend to its stockholders.

The proposed spin-off remains subject to final approval by the board.

The proposed spin-off would create two independent companies: Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (doing business as Roadrunner Freight and encompassing the less-than-truckload and truckload businesses) and privately held Ascent Global Logistics, Inc. (encompassing Ascent Domestic, Ascent International and Ascent On-Demand).

"With the actions announced today, we are left with two companies positioned to deliver significant value for their customers and investors," says Roadrunner Executive Chairman Chris Jamroz.

The spin-off is expected to completed by the end of August.

Shares of Roadrunner are up 1.61% in premarket trading. See chart action.

Source: Press Release