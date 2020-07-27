The first patients have been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial, IONIC, evaluating Immunic's (NASDAQ:IMUX) oral DHODH inhibitor IMU-838 (vidofludimus calcium), combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) in COVID-19 patients.

The study will compare IMU-838 + oseltamivir to oseltamivir alone for up to 14 consecutive days. All participants will also be eligible to receive standard-of-care treatment throughout the trial.

The company is providing product for the UHCW NHS Trust-conducted trial.

The company says IMU-838 is an orally available, next-generation immune modulator that dampens the immune response by inhibiting an enzyme called dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) that plays a key role in intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells.