Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reports revenue fell 30% in the U.S. and Canada to $359.7M, and International revenue down 34% to $249.8M in Q2.

eOne revenue declined 30% to $160.9M, negatively impacted by live action production shutdowns.

Gaming business rose 11% to $137.03M due to strong demand for Magic: The Gathering and Monopoly.

Global consumer point of sale increased high-single digits, including double-digit gains in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy and Australia, led by strength in ecommerce.

Adjusted EBITDA squeezed 52% Y/Y to $95.3M.

Adj Operating margin rate of 5.4% vs. consensus of 7.9%.

Substantial liquidity and access to cash, including quarter-ending cash of $1B; operating cash flow of $258.3M; and availability of $1.5B under revolving credit facility.

"We have a strong entertainment lineup for 2021, through internally developed as well as third-party entertainment. We will also begin to see a greater benefit of synergies from the acquisition of eOne as we remain on track to deliver against our plan of $130 million in synergies by year-end 2022," says Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

The company now expects 2020 content production cash spend to be in the range of ~$450M-$550M. It spent $220.4M on content production in 1H2020.

"I think Hasbro is a wonderful business with a sustainable dividend. In addition, I think the recent acquisition will be accretive and I think growth rates may start to pick up in future," writes Patrick Doyle on Seeking Alpha.

Shares down 3.2% premarket.

