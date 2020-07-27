American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) borrows $715M in a commercial mortgage-backed security financing through a financing transaction with an institutional lender.

The CMBS loan is interest-only at an interest rate of 3.74%, has a five-year term, and is secured by 368 single-tenant properties.

Of these, 223 properties were previously collateral for a loan that had less than two months of term remaining and an effective interest rate of 4.36%. All but one of the remaining properties were part of the borrowing base for AFIN's corporate credit facility.

At the closing of the CMBS loan, an aggregate of ~$499.0M of proceeds was used to repay the existing mortgage loan in full and the balance was used to repay amounts outstanding under the company's corporate credit facility.

In early July, AFIN reported that it had collected 83% of the original cash rent due for Q2.