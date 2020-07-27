Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to provide contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for large-scale drug substance manufacturing for AZN's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.

The agreement is valued at ~$174M through 2021 and follows an $87M contract in June.

This deal is in addition to the public-private CDMO partnership between Emergent and the BARDA announced in June.

Activities under this agreement will be performed at the company's Baltimore Bayview facility.

The company will release updated 2020 guidance when it reports Q2 results on July 30.

Previously, the company entered into a five-year contract with J&J for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine (July 6).