JPMorgan lifts Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to an Overweight rating after having it set at Neutral on its view that the resumption of on-premise activity is going smoother for BLMN in comparison to most industry participants.

JP notes that Outback U.S. comparable sales improved through to -13% for the week ending July 13 and comps are positive at 105 units.

"Brazil will present a slower recovery than the US given the higher consumer discretionary and business spend and majority of locations within malls. Margin expansion continues to remain a focus as G&A was already trending lower pre-crisis. Overall, we remain confident of Bloomin Brands as a survivor in the space and continue to believe shares represent a good risk-on idea."

JPMorgan boosts its price target to $16, which works out to 6.5X the 2022E EBITDA estimate.

The Wall Street ratings scorecard on BLMN shows 8 Buy-equivalent ratings and 8 Neutral-equivalent ratings.