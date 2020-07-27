CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) agrees to acquire all of the ~42.1M outstanding units it does not already own in CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) in exchange for shares valued at ~$357M.

CNX Resources will acquire the ~53% of outstanding common units of CNX Midstream that it does not already own at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.88 shares of CNX common stock for each publicly held common unit of CNX Midstream, representing a 15% premium to the average exchange ratio during the 30 trading days ended July 24.

The CNX Midstream board also declares a $0.50/unit cash distribution for Q2.