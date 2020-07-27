Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has won a contract to install new economizers for two B&W TSSGTM natural gas-fired boilers at an oil sands project in Alberta, Canada. The project, which was awarded to a subsidiary, is valued at more than $4M.

"Oil sands petroleum extraction presents unique challenges and demands for the industrial boilers and related equipment used in the mining process," said B&W Senior Vice President Jimmy Morgan. "B&W's equipment is designed to withstand harsh conditions and our team of service professionals have significant experience working in and installing equipment for oil sands applications."