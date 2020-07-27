European budget airline Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) warns travel is likely to remain subdued for years and calls a second wave of COVID-19 as its biggest fear.

The low-cost carrier expects air travel to be depressed in Europe for the next two to three years.

In recent developments, the British government imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving from Spain, Norway ordered a 10-day quarantine for people returning from the entire Iberian peninsula and France urged its citizens not to visit Spain's Catalonia region.

Shares of Ryanair are down 4.20% in Dublin trading after the company reported earnings earlier today.

Source: Press Release