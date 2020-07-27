New data from the REDUCE-IT clinical trial (REVASC analysis) presented at the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention showed that the administration of 4 g/day of Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) resulted in a 34% reduction in first coronary revascularizations compared to placebo (p<0.0001).

In addition, similar reductions of 36% were observed total, or first and subsequent, revascularizations (p<0.0001).

REDUCE-IT was not powered to assess individual cardiovascular endpoints so the p values are exploratory.