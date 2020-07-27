Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, pursuant to the terms of the previously announced restructuring support agreement with its lenders and majority shareholder Tema Oil and Gas.

Following consummation of the reorganization plan, Rosehill's equity will be owned solely by certain creditors and holders of preferred stock; all common equity will be canceled and receive no recovery.

In March, the company halted all drilling and completion activity for the rest of 2020 in light of deteriorating global markets and commodity prices.