Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) gains 3.0% in premarket trading after many analysts picked up coverage of the recent IPO with a bullish view.

Credit Suisse analysts Kevin McVeigh and Bryan Wynn, initiated coverage with an Outperform rating.

Believes DNB is "in the initial phases of a multi-year multiple expansion story."

Sees initiatives driving 3%-6% medium-term organic revenue growth, up from 0%-3% near term; also sees free cash flow fueling deleveraging.

Sets price target at $30, implying 19% upside potential vs. Friday's close.

DNB "offers opportunities similar to IHS Market + Thomson Reuters — two information services ideas that transformed — ultimately creating meaningful shareholder value," McVeigh and Wynn write.

DNB returned as a publicly traded stock on July 1 after its IPO.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik started coverage of DNB at Overweight, Barclays reinstated coverage of the stock at Overweight, Stephens also at Overweight; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Andrew Jeffrey initiated coverage at Buy, Jefferies initiated at a Buy, and Deutsche Bank picked up its coverage with a Buy recommendation; BMO and RBC Capital Markets rate DNB Outperform.

Citi, JPMorgan, and Goldman initiated coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating.

