Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales declined 13.7% in Q2.

Label and Graphic Materials sales -8.7% to $1.1B; Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales -29.5% to $294.9M; Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales -22.8% to $132.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 60 bps to 14% and adjusted operating margin rate down 140 bps to 10.7%.

The company is maintaining its dividend rate and has not yet resumed the repurchase of shares.

Q3 organic sales decline ex. currency of 5% -7%

The company estimates incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60M to $70M and net short-term, temporary savings of ~$150M in FY2020.

The company currently expects sales and earnings to decline on lower demand and is targeting to deliver free cash flow of ~$500M in FY2020.

Shares up 1.3% premarket.

Previously: Avery Dennison EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 27)