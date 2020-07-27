Pivotal Research Group upgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to a Buy rating from hold.

While WWW provided a Q2 update noting sales were exceeding plan through the first nine weeks of the quarter, driven by strength in its Merrell, Saucony, Wolverine and CAT brands, Pivotal thinks WWW did even better and lifts estimates accordingly as it view Q3 with an upward bias.

"We're generally cautious on the back-to-school season, but we don't see this as much of a factor for WWW. Conversely, we believe that many retailers were too aggressive cutting orders early on in the pandemic and are now looking for inventory going into the back half, which should benefit WWW's 3Q."

The firm's price target of $31 on WWW is 13X weighted to FY21/FY22 EPS estimates, which conservatively reflects a 35% discount to a peer group multiple of 20X. The average Wall Street price target is $25.85.