Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) inked an agreement with Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC to acquire its 44.9% interest in certain royalty-based limited partnerships for c$11.25M. Upon closing, Altius’s partnership interests will increase from 52.4% to 97.3%.

Revenues from the acquired royalty units are expected to decline progressively as the phase out of coal-based power generation within Canada continues toward an ultimate deadline of 2030.

The company expects to receive a strongly accretive return on its capital and an enhancement of free cash flow.