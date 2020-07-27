RPM (NYSE:RPM) reports Q4 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Fiscal Q4 highlights: Revenue decreased 8.9% y/y to $1.46B.

Net income was $109.3M compared to net income of $133.4M last year.

Adjusted EBIT was down 11.5% y/y at $213.6M vs. a consensus of $200.6M.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter of $232.42M.

RPM sees fiscal Q1 net sales growth in the low-single digits vs. a consensus of $1.38B (decline of 5.5% y/y) and adjusted EBIT growth of 20%.

Shares +1% premarket.

