Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) tracks higher after reporting identical sales growth of 26.5% in FQ1.

The company says digital sales were up 276% during the quarter off pandemic demand.

Gross profit margin increased to 29.8% from 28.0% a year ago. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross profit margin increased 80 basis points, primarily due to a reduction in shrink expense as a percent of sales. Gross profit margin also benefited from lower promotional activity during most of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 before promotional activity started to increase in the last week of May and throughout June.

EBITA came in at $1.70B (+93% Y/Y) to edge past the consensus mark of $1.65B.

Guidance is withheld as Albertsons says it is unable to predict the continuing impact of COVID-19 on its business for the balance of the year with reasonable certainty.

Shares of Albertsons are up 1.80% premarket to $16.40 vs. the post-IPO range of $13.72 to $16.50.

