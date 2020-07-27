Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) reports Q2 Economic EPS of $2.74 beats consensus of $2.71, $3.33 in 2Q19.

AUM of $638.4B vs. $599.9B in Q1, $772.2B in 2Q19.

Net client cash flows were driven by ongoing performance headwinds concentrated in certain quantitative strategies offset by organic growth across private markets, wealth management, and traditional and alternative fixed income strategies.

Aggregate fees of $960.9M vs. $1.16B in 2Q19.

Issued $350M 10-year senior bond, extending duration and enhancing financial flexibility.

Conference Call at 8:30 ET

