The U.S. can now sell some of its most advanced armed drones to allies after the Trump administration eased controls on exports of arms and weaponry.

Under the updated policy, the White House will apply to some of the drone systems the less stringent export controls assigned to less sensitive technologies.

It cited the need to modernize the 1987 Missile Technology Control Regime, an informal agreement among 35 partner countries to counter the proliferation of missile systems and technologies.

The MTCR was intended at checking the spread of missiles that could deliver large payload like nuclear weapons, but it also covered armed drones, which at the time were not a major component of armed conflict.

The military drone market size is expected to reach $21.76B by 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights. The biggest players in the U.S. market include Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), Textron (NYSE:TXT), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and privately-held General Atomics.