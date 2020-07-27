Ahead of the fiscal Q3 report on July 29, JPMorgan adds Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to its Analyst Focus List as a Growth pick.

Samik Chatterjee cites the potential near-term upside from a stronger 5G smartphone outlook, expecting "execution on the 5G content and volume ramp to improve investor confidence on the earnings opportunity and drive re-rating in the shares."

For FQ3, JPMorgan estimates $4.86B in revenue and $0.74 EPS. The firm sees FQ4 revenue/EPS of $6.06B/$1.14 (consensus: $5.7B/$1.12), which embeds about 25M chip shipments to Apple and would be impacted by a potential 5G iPhone delay.

The firm's FY21 outlook forecasts EPS of $6.15 versus the $5.77 consensus.

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating on Qualcomm and raises the price target from $100 to $108 based on a 17.5x target P/E multiple on the higher FY21 EPS estimate.

Qualcomm has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and $96.33 average price target.