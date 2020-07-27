Under Armour (UA, UAA) is lower in early trading after the SEC takes further action on the allegations that the company didn't recognize some revenue correctly from Q3 of 2015 through Q4 of 2016.

Executive Chairman Kevin Plank and CFO David Bergman were given a Wells Notice from the SEC over the company's disclosures.

Under Armour and the execs maintain that their actions were appropriate and intend to pursue the Wells Notice process, which will include issuing a response back to the SEC.

SEC form 8-K