In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ventas (NYSE:VTR) enters into a revised master lease agreement and other pacts with Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD).

Brookdale climbs 1.5% in premarket trading.

Under the arrangements, Ventas gets an upfront consideration of ~$235M, which replaces over two and a half years of cash rent reduction effectuated under the Brookdale lease; consists of $162M in cash, $45M cash pay note from Brookdale, and warrants exercisable for 16.3M shares of BKD common stock.

Brookdale gets an expected aggregate rent reduction of ~$500M over the remaining and unchanged lease term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Base cash rent, which covers 121 senior living communities, is now set at $100M per year starting in July 2020 with 3% annual escalators starting on Jan. 1, 2022 vs. $182M annualized cash rent paid in Q1 2020.

Brookdale is transferring full ownership of five senior living properties to Ventas, in full satisfaction and repayment of a $78M loan to Brookdale from Ventas that were secured by the five communities. Brookdale will now manage those communities for Ventas under a terminable management agreement.

"The arrangements that we are announcing today benefit both companies, by providing Ventas shareholders with certainty, flexibility and the opportunity for upside, enhancing Brookdale’s stability and liquidity, and creating the most conducive environment for Brookdale to operate our communities safely and productively," said Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra Cafaro.

Brookdale paid all contractual rent at the previous rate through June 2020 and at the revised rate in July 2020.

Adjusted for the agreements, Ventas's trailing 12-month EBITDAR (after a 5% management fee) and EBITDARM cash rent coverage under the Brookdale lease through March 31, 2020 improves to over 1.3x and 1.6x, respectively. Previously reported (on June 19, 2020) trailing 12-month EBITDARM coverage on the Brookdale Lease was reported at between 0.90x and 0.99x and the implied EBITDAR coverage after a 5% management fee would have been ~0.8x.

In April, Brookdale agreed to restructure its agreements covering its portfolio of 128 communities leased from Ventas into one master contract.