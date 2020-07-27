In an interview on CNBC this morning, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel said that he expects the 30K-subject study assessing mRNA-1273 should be fully enrolled in 4-6 weeks.

Preliminary efficacy data may be available as early as September/October/November depending on the event rate.

Safety is top concern. On the efficacy front, he is confident that mRNA-1273 can meet the FDA threshold of 50% effectiveness compared to control.

Data from non-human primate study will provide additional color on potential efficacy.

Neutralizing antibody data from Phase 2 trial should be available in late August/early September.

Shares up 9% premarket on robust volume.

Moderna announced a nearly $500M contract modification over the weekend, and detailed its Phase 3 efforts. Read more here.