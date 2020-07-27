Precious metals miners are poised for strong gains today as the gold price surges to a record high with no signs of slowing; August Comex gold +2% to $1,935.70/oz.

Silver also spikes to its highest level since August 2013, with September silver +7.3% to $24.52/oz.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Vivek Dhar says the fall in U.S. 10-year real yields has been the "most important driver," for gold, among other factors such as a weakened U.S. dollar and strong safe-haven demand.

"We think the current momentum in the next few months will cross the $2,000/oz. mark. The key question is how much does the rally increase after that," Dhar tells CNBC.

Pre-market: GFI +10.2% , SBSW +8.7% , AUY +7.4% , AU +7% , IAG +6.1% , HMY +5.4% , KGC +4.6% , GOLD +3.7% , AEM +3.3% , NEM +2.8% .

ETFs: GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, GGN, DUST, SIL, JDST, SILJ, SLVP, SGDM, ASA, RING, GOEX, GOAU, SGDJ