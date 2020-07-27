Precious metals miners are poised for strong gains today as the gold price surges to a record high with no signs of slowing; August Comex gold +2% to $1,935.70/oz.
Silver also spikes to its highest level since August 2013, with September silver +7.3% to $24.52/oz.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Vivek Dhar says the fall in U.S. 10-year real yields has been the "most important driver," for gold, among other factors such as a weakened U.S. dollar and strong safe-haven demand.
"We think the current momentum in the next few months will cross the $2,000/oz. mark. The key question is how much does the rally increase after that," Dhar tells CNBC.
Pre-market: GFI +10.2%, SBSW +8.7%, AUY +7.4%, AU +7%, IAG +6.1%, HMY +5.4%, KGC +4.6%, GOLD +3.7%, AEM +3.3%, NEM +2.8%.
ETFs: GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, GGN, DUST, SIL, JDST, SILJ, SLVP, SGDM, ASA, RING, GOEX, GOAU, SGDJ
Now read: Silver Is The Canary In The Gold Mine »