Target (NYSE:TGT) makes a series of announcements on its plans for this fall and through the holidays.
The retailer says it will post its lowest prices of the year on items both in stores and online, beginning in October.
As expected, Target will follow the trend of closing its stores on Thanksgiving.
Target is also making more than 20K products available via pickup and delivery services, including fresh and frozen groceries.
Target is up 0.75% premarket to $124.65. Shares have lagged broad retail on a YTD comparison.