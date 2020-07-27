U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced it has formally changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc., effective immediately, followed by its sales growth and its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.

Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. “Like the best tech firms, CarParts.com’s value is in its people, expertise, supply chain, proprietary software, parts catalogue, and consumer brand. The new name speaks to the way we have used technology and e-commerce expertise to increase sales and profitability.”

Trading under the new name and same ticker symbol will begin today.