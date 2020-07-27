Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) picks up the HDMI business of embedded software company INVECAS for undisclosed terms.

“HDMI technology is in high demand for business, professional, consumer and automotive video applications. The acquisition of INVECAS’ HDMI business positions ADI to deliver more complete solutions throughout the entire customer journey – from chip, to certification, to end product,” says John Hassett, SVP of Industrial and Consumer.

The acquisition also increases ADI's role in the standards body representing HDMI.

Analog Devices will incorporate certification and compliance capabilities to support customers throughout their HDMI development cycles.

ADI shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $113.75.

Related: Analog Devices has been on a buying kick, acquiring Maxim Integrated earlier this month in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of over $68B. .