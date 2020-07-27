Cemex (NYSE:CX) moderately up 1.8% PM, after the company's Q2 earnings came in above expectations.

Though it reported Q2 loss of $44M, compared to profit of $155M a year earlier, hurt by sales declines across most of its markets due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

U.S., CX's biggest market, was the only region to report positive sales growth of 1%, while other markets including Mexico, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, and South, Central America and the Caribbean posted declines of between 10% and 30%.

Operating EBITDA decreased 11% Y/Y to $554M, and a decrease of 6% on a like-to-like basis.

“In the quarter, we saw a rapid V-shaped volume recovery in our core products from trough levels in April, reaching slightly below pre-COVID-19 volumes in June,” said CEO Fernando González, and the company suggests different set of challenges affecting the operations over the next few quarters.

Total debt excluding perpetual notes stood at $13.2B with an average life of debt of 4.2 years, and Cemex said after it becomes more comfortable on outlook, it will redeploy cash to pay down debt.

Earlier this year, the company said it was delaying capital expenditure and cutting a percentage of employees’ salaries or allowances to cut costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

