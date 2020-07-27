Adjusted EPS of $0.80 topped estimates by $0.45, but fell 38% from $1.28 a year earlier.

"As the pace of recovery remains uncertain, we have expanded our cost action initiatives and now expect to generate $55M-$65M in realized cost savings in 2020," CEO Christopher Mapes declared. "We remain confident in our disciplined management of the business, strong cash flow generation, returns, and balance sheet profile."

Balance sheet highlights: Cash and cash equivalents of $143M, with total equity of $660M.

"Lincoln Electric still looks priced to give a high single-digit annualized total return," Stephen Simpson wrote in an SA article last quarter, entitled, COVID-19 Creates A Window Of Opportunity With Lincoln Electric.

LECO +2.7% premarket

Q2 results