Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has recently hired 20,000 team members and further intends to hire another 10,000 additional team members over the next few months.

Papa John’s is also expanding its best-in-class college tuition benefit program, “Dough & Degrees,” including the addition of two new partners, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and University of Maryland Global Campus.

Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer said, “COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and learn. With this significant expansion to our first-of-its-kind college tuition program, our team members will have the opportunity to earn not only a paycheck, but also a college degree.”