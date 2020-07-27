Ark Research sees Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a ride-hailing threat to Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) with its competitive cost structure and potential to create a recurring revenue business model with software-like margins.

Analyst Tasha Keeney: "Based on our research, Tesla could launch its ride-hailing service at a premium price of $4 per mile, slightly more than Uber's average price in New York City, and could lower prices over time to penetrate more price-sensitive markets. ARK estimates that Tesla's ride-hailing service could deliver roughly 50% EBITDA margins, a premium to Uber's in cities it dominates and, that at global scale and an average of $1 per mile, its addressable market would be roughly $50 billion."

While ARK believes that Tesla will be the market leader in autonomous driving, it also thinks a launch of a human-driven ride-hailing network would increase its margins and lower its risks considerably.

Shares of Tesla are down 0.32% premarket to $1,410.36.

