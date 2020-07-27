Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it will pursue a listing of its modules and system business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Market.

The modules business involves the design, development, manufacturing and sale of various solar power products, including standard solar modules.

The company expects the listing process will take 18-24 months; to qualify, according to Chinese securities regulations, the subsidiary must be converted into a Sino-foreign joint stock company prior to listing.

Canadian Solar says it remains committed to its Nasdaq listing and will continue to seek capital partnerships with long-term investors either through public or private investment vehicles.

Canadian Solar recently signed two private power purchase agreements for solar power projects in Brazil.