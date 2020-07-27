Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) jumps 10% premarket after terminating January 2017 license agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), which granted latter exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Vyleesi (bremelanotide), a melanocortin receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women, in North America.

Under the terms of the termination agreement, Palatin will regain all North American development rights for Vyleesi. AMAG will make a $12M payment to Palatin at closing and a $4.3M on March 31, 2021.

Palatin will assume all Vyleesi manufacturing agreements, and AMAG will transfer all information, data, and assets related exclusively to Vyleesi.