CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/Chief Architect Integration Office for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains.

The contract is part of a multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains.

"CACI stands ready to provide critical mission expertise and technology to the U.S. Air Force’s JADC2 effort, to help U.S. forces integrate operations across all domains and against any adversary," CACI President and CEO John Mengucci commented.

