Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) +6% pre-market on news that In-Situ Recovery field testing activities have resumed, with a focus on the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit at its 90%-owned Wheeler River project located in Saskatchewan.

Denison says the ISR field test work is intended to build additional confidence in the results of a hydrogeologic model developed for the deposit and support further field work required for a future feasibility study.

Wheeler River, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the Athabasca Basin region, is estimated to have combined indicated mineral resources of 132.1M lbs. of U3O8 plus combined inferred mineral resources of 3M lbs. of U3O8.

Denison earlier had suspended activities related to Wheeler River's environmental assessment due to the coronavirus.