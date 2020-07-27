Divesting its holdings in the food services sector, Cardiff Lexington (OTCQB:CDIX) reached in buyback agreements with Frank Repicci and Gene Romeo whereby Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato and Romeo's New York Style Pizza will spin out as private companies.

Amid the pandemic denting the company's restaurant franchise operations, it now narrows its forward focus to acquisitions in the financial services sector to build upon its tax subsidiaries with related debt, credit, billing, and real estate opportunities.

"Our Buy and Build strategy is targeting acquisition of middle market private niche financial service companies and real estate both mature, and, second stage with high growth potential," CEO Alex Cunningham commented.