The top and bottom of the Consumer Discretionary sector ahead of trading could be a good indicator of how investors are feeling about economic direction in the near term.

Bringing up the rear is Hasbro (HAS, -7% ), which is tumbling following quarterly results. At the other end, Amazon (AMZN, +1.2% ) is rising and taking the sector as a whole with it, just behind Information Technology in premarket sector movers.

Hasbro missed the bottom-line consensus by $0.21. Revenue of $860.28M missed by $126.23M.

The toymaker stressed the positives, a digital-first strategy driving high-single-digit growth in point of sale, but it was an earnings report that shows just how much is outside of the control of management.

Supply chain disruption limited shipments, closed retailers naturally hurt sales and, perhaps the biggest wildcard, shutdown of production in entertainment is preventing the release of new toys and games.

Highlighting what drove its point-of-sale strength, the company noted products for older content Frozen 2 and Star Wars. And it does not expect to spend too much on content production for the rest of the year as it did in the first half.

“Given the timing of when content production is expected to resume, the Company now expects 2020 content production cash spend to be in the range of approximately $450-$550 million,” it said. “The Company spent $220.4 million on content production in the first half 2020.”

Instead it’s eyeing “a strong entertainment lineup for 2021, through internally developed as well as third-party entertainment.”

That’s hard to gauge given the loop that content producers and distributors find themselves in currently. Warner Bros., for example, is still committed to releasing Tenet in theaters, but has delayed the release again. As a result, AMC (NYSE:AMC) is pushing the reopening of its theaters. Either studios are going to have to roll the dice and release movies at a time when it’s unclear if people want to gather in a theater, or the cinema chains are going to have to have a wide open without a big-name picture. Both have been reluctant so far.

But investors in the sector are being helped by Amazon, again, indicative of a new safe-haven trade. With the dollar sinking and rates sliding, money is not just flowing to gold, which hit a record earlier, but to the megacaps, which have become the preferred safety trade over defensives.

Before the bell, the SPDR Infor Tech Sector ETF (XLK, +1% ), SPDR Basic Materials (XLB, +0.9% ) and SPDR Consumer Discretionary (XLY, +0.7% ) are the leaders.

Sector Watch

Rates are under pressure, with the 10-year Treasury down 1 basis point at 0.58%. That’s a tough environment for financial stocks, which are flat premarket.

Some insight could be gleaned at 1 p.m. ET as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) hosts a fireside chat with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) featuring Global Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors Edwin Conway.

Also watch for any sell-side commentary on what the Fed might signal this week, which should also be crucial for financials.