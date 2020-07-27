TSMC gets large Intel chip order, Apple R&D plant - reports

Taiwan-based newspaper Commercial Times reports that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has ordered 6nm chips from TSMC (NYSE:TSM) for next year.

The unprecedented Intel order would reportedly include 180,000 wafers, only slightly behind the raised 200K order from AMD, major TSMC client and Intel rival.

TSMC's leading-edge capacity is now fully-booked for the first half of next year.

In other news for the pure-play foundry, Economic Daily News says Apple is setting up a display tech R&D plant within TSMC. The move comes as recent advances started to merge flat-screen display and semiconductor technology.