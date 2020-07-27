Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) sinks 3.4% after Goldman analyst Heath Terry initiates coverage of online P&C insurance company at Sell rating, calling the stock "essentially venture investing in the public markets."

While that, in itself, isn't necessarily a negative, Terry sees LMND presenting a higher risk profile, "particularly as the company works to transition its reinsurance relationships, significantly lower its net loss ratio, and expand its product offering into more competitive categories, like homeowners and pet insurance."

Sees about five years of expected operating losses before breaking even and significant capital needs beyond its recent IPO.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiates Lemonade at Perform due to valuation. "While forecasting a 66% adjusted gross profit growth annually '20E-'25E, we believe shares are fully valued at 41x 2022E EV/GP, a 258% premium to peers, even with growth ~270% faster," he writes.

Soon after the company's IPO, CNBC's Jim Cramer also called out the stock on its valuation.

See Lemonade's performance vs. the S&P 500 in the past month:

SA Contributor Gary Alexander advises investors to be cautious on Lemonade.