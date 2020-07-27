Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) says it is buying a 40% interest in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep project offshore Senegal from Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) for as much as $400M.

According to the deal terms, Lukoil will pay $300M in cash plus reimbursement of capital expenditure since Jan. 1, and up to another $100M more, depending on the timing of first oil and the average Brent oil price in the first six months.

Lukoil, which estimates recoverable hydrocarbon reserves of the Sangomar field of 500M boe, says it plans to launch the field in 2023 with designed production level of 5M tons/year of crude oil.

Following the deal's completion, Cairn says it intends to return at least $250M to shareholders as a special dividend.

Carlyle Group and a consortium backed by Cairn reportedly are among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell's onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets.