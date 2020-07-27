Legg Mason, hurt by pandemic, still beats in fiscal Q1
Jul. 27, 2020 9:08 AM ETLegg Mason, Inc. (LM), BENLM, BENBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Reporting its last quarter before it's acquired by Franklin Resources, Legg Mason's (NYSE:LM) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of 71 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 61 cents.
- Compares with $1.02 in fiscal Q4 and 75 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- "Legg Mason's quarterly results were negatively impacted by the significant market volatility and related redemption activity primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chairman and CEO Joseph A. Sullivan.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, LM experienced $4.6B of net outflows.
- Assets under management were $783.4B at June 30, 2020 vs. $730.8B at March 31, 2020, with the change resulting from $59.7B in positive market performance and positive foreign exchange of $2.9B, partially offset by $5.2B in liquidity outflows, $4.6B in long-term outflows and $0.2B in realizations.
- Fixed income represented 57% of AUM, while equity represented 25%, alternative represented 9%, and liquidity 9%.
- Q1 operating expenses of $598.5M increased 8% Q/Q and fell 4% Y/Y.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin was 22.1% vs. 25.8% in Q4.
- Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) expects to close on its acquisition of Legg Mason on July 31.