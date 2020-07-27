WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) initiates public offering of $51.53M class B shares through the registration of ADRs the each of which represent two shares.

The company has also agreed to issue underwriter warrants up to 2.5% of the shares sold in this offering.

Discussing about the AR holographic market trend, SA contributor said: "Experts believe that we may see a market size of $65B in 2025, and China's market will grow at a CAGR of 90.2%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. could become a massive company in the next 25 years if it grows at 90.2% y/y or something close."