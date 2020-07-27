A "scheduling conflict" is moving Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) earnings results to Thursday after the market's close.

That conflict is the already-rescheduled House appearance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg - originally set for today, but moved to Wednesday because that hearing conflicted with services for late Rep. John Lewis.

And Wednesday was when Facebook was set to release.

Now it will hold its conference call Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, and it joins a high-profile earnings schedule that day: Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet are also set to report their quarterly earnings Thursday.