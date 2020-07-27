In a move affecting most of the roughly 200,000 full-time and contract employees, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) plans to keep its workforce operating from home until at least July 2021 due to the pandemic, according to Wall Street Journal sources.

Google had previously told workers to return beginning in January.

CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly made the decision after talks among an internal group of top execs. The decision was partly based on uncertain school years for employees with children.

Google could announce the extended timeline as soon as today.

Related: Amazon recently extended its work from home deadline from October 2 to January 8.