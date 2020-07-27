Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) announces that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement to acquire an existing net smelter return royalty on the Troilus Gold project located in Québec, Canada.

The total consideration for royalty was $7.5M

Royalty consists of a 1% net smelter return royalty on all metals and minerals produced from 81 mineral claims and one surveyed mining lease comprising the Property.

The current mineral resource estimate for the property includes 4.71M ounces of indicated gold equivalent and 1.76M ounces of inferred gold equivalent.

The purchase price shall be satisfied by Nomad paying ~US$1.9M in cash and by the issuance of 5,769,231 units of the company.

Source: Press Release