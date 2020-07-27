Based on eMagin's (NYSEMKT:EMAN), -7.7% PM proprietary direct patterning technology, Department of Defense awarded a 33-months contract worth $33.6M to sustain and enhance U.S. domestic capability for high resolution, high brightness OLED microdisplays.

Separate from the $5.5M investment, this contract will be used to increase capacity and sustain operations at eMagin's Hopewell Junction, NY headquarters.

The funding enables eMagin to replace and update equipment to reduce production downtime and increase yield and throughput for existing displays.

"This investment will support the upgrade of our manufacturing processes including our innovative dPd technology, the purchase of new equipment and the hiring of additional personnel to support our growth in production," CEO Andrew Sculley commented.

