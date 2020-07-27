Alexco Resource (NYSEMKT:AXU) up 9.2% in reaction to receiving of a 17-year Water Use License for the Keno Hill Silver District, authorizing the company to source and use water as well as deposit designated waste streams into approved facilities in and around planned production centers at the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, and Bermingham mines.

The company reaffirms to commence mine production and expect to be shipping concentrate in Q4 2020.

Alexco also announced that Michael Winn has resigned from AXU's board; he was a founding Board member of Alexco and served as its Chairman from 2006 through 2010 and again in 2015 to 2016; he will remain as a Strategic Advisor to the board.

AXU will release its Q2 2020 financial results on August 12.