Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 1.6% premarket after seeing its price target boosted by Stifel, primarily on a higher outlook for usage.

The firm boosted its fair value to $305 from $185, now implying 13.5% upside, along with raising long-term forecasts for premium subscribers, ad-supported ARPU and gross margins.

The company's streaming-audio lead is growing with its podcast deals, licensing arrangements with major labels and an Eastern European expansion, the firm writes. But alongside its recent run there are "expectations issues" with Q2 earnings: "Spotify will almost assuredly miss the Street's operating loss forecast."

Spotify reports earnings early Wednesday; consensus estimates see the company's EPS at -$0.45 on revenues of $2.24B.